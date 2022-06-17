Brandon playground offers accessibility and fun for all kids

The ribbon has been cut on a new playground in Brandon that provides fun for kids with mobility needs.

While the Westman Dreams for Kids Accessibility Park has been built and operational for the past two years, the official opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea for the playground came to be after a comment from a family with a child who uses a wheelchair.

“She mentioned that there was nowhere in Brandon for her son to go play in a park,” says Scott Major, president of Westman Dreams for Kids. “So we figured, ‘What a great opportunity to initiate a plan and bring something new to Brandon and Westman.’”

The playground features a wide array of structures that are mobility and sensory-friendly, including a ground-level merry-go-round, a bucket ride, and various activities with sounds and moving pieces. The area around the structure is made of recycled tires to make for softer ground if anyone falls. The new feature sits beside the Riverbank’s existing playground to combine and allow for more fun for kids.

“There are people here year-round, even in the wintertime,” says James Montgomery, manager of the Riverbank Discovery Centre. “In the summer, I’ve never seen this area not used during the day. It’s very well used.”

Those that bring their kids to the playground have had nothing but positive comments about it. “We come here every single week, sometimes a few times a week,” says Sondra Marsh. “It’s the best park in Brandon, in my opinion.”

“I see all the kids when I bring my kids, they all have fun with everything that’s here,” says Ian Martin.

“It’s a great facility, it caters to everybody,” says Debbie Hernandez.

While there are no plans to add to the playground aside from maintenance and upkeep, Montgomery has more fixtures coming to the Riverbank in the near future.

“In the master plan, there is a plan for a ‘paleo park’ dinosaur playground, but that’s going to be down the road quite a bit because we’re embarking on the Peter Sawatzky sculpture garden for our next big fundraiser.”

The total cost of the park was approximately $140,000 and was paid for with donations from various businesses and members of the community.