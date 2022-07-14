Brandon police arrest man after assault streamed on Facebook

Brandon police officers arrested a 46-year-old man following an assault that was streamed on social media earlier in the month.

On July 10, police were notified of an assault that took place in the 500 block of Conservation Drive on July 3 in Brandon.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim from behind and assaulted him. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Brandon police note the assault was brought on after “the decline of a friendship.”

The assault was live-streamed on Facebook because it took place at a community event.

On July 12, officers arrested a 46-year-old man in connection to this incident. He has been released from custody and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 29 on a charge of assault.