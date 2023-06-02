Brandon police arrest man for sexual assault involving youth

The Brandon Police Service arrested a 20-year-old man for an alleged sexual assault involving a youth victim.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, police received a report that an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old man at his home. The suspect and victim are known to each other.

Just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, officers arrested the 20-year-old man. The Major Crimes Unit continued to investigate and obtained a search warrant of the suspect’s home.

The suspect appeared in court on Tuesday and was taken into custody on charges of invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, sexual assault, and failure to comply with a release order.