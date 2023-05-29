Brandon police arrest same suspect two days in a row

The Brandon Police Service arrested the same man twice over the weekend – once for damaging a car and a second time for stealing a motorcycle.

The first incident took place around 9 p.m. on Friday when a resident called police to say someone had broken their car window in the 300 block of Percy Street.

When police got to the scene, they determined the caller and the suspect were siblings, and the suspect was not welcome at the Percy Street address.

When the officers approached the car, the male suspect was inside. Police said they told the man to get out of the car, but as he got out he armed himself with a hatchet. The officers were able to disarm the man and arrest him.

The suspect was held overnight and released on Saturday with a court date of July 10.

The incident continued on Saturday around 7:25 p.m., when police were called to the 700 block of 19th Street for a motorcycle theft.

The owner of the motorcycle said they saw a man pushing their motorcycle from the area, and when they ran after the suspect, he dropped the bike on its side and ran away with the helmet.

Officers found the suspect in the 600 block of 15th Street and arrested him. Police note he had damaged the helmet by breaking off the visor.

The suspect was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000 and mischief to property.

According to police, this is the same suspect who was arrested on Friday for damaging a car and arming himself with a hatchet.

Due to the short amount of time between his release and reoffending, the suspect was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.