Brandon police chase moose on the loose in the city
A moose is no longer on the loose in Brandon.
Brandon police and animal control successfully corralled the junior bull moose and got it out of the city shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
“It went through a number of yards in the west end and it may have caused a little bit of damage in its travels,” Sgt. Kirby Sararas, a public information officer with the Brandon Police Service, told CTV News.
Police put out a notice to Brandon residents on Twitter earlier, saying by-law enforcement officers are trying to corral a moose and guide it away from the west end area of the city.
Sararas said the moose was spotted at 8:50 a.m. in the north end of the city, and was also spotted near Brandon University, Princess Avenue and Elviss Crescent during the day.
Sararas said something like this usually happens about once a year in the city.
"This is very common in Brandon," she said. "We are a smaller city, so it is very accessible for all kinds of wild animals to come right into the city."
