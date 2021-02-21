A group of inmates allegedly attacked another inmate at the Brandon Correctional Centre Saturday, beating him with furniture and sending him to hospital.

“The victim remains in hospital at this time with non-life threatening injuries,” according to a release from Brandon police.

The assault happened around 3:40 p.m. in the adult male section of the jail.

“Several other inmates physically assaulted the victim by beating him with their fists and feet, as well as with other objects at their disposal, which included jail furniture,” said the release.

The Major Crime and Forensic Identification sections were called in to investigate.

The Brandon Correctional Centre is a medium-security jail, which has a rated capacity of 244 men.

It’s also a short-term holding centre for young offenders and around eight women.