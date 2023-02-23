Brandon police investigating fatal house fire

The Brandon Police Service is investigating a fatal fire in the community that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the fire at a home in the 100 block of Frederick Street at around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

When police officers and Brandon Fire and Emergency Services crews got to the scene, they found flames and smoke billowing from the home.

Firefighters immediately began to attack the fire.

Around 7:15 p.m., fire crews were able to go inside the home, where a man was found dead. Police said the man appears to be the only person who was in the house.

The Brandon Police Service and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate the cause of the fire.