Brandon police investigating man’s death Tuesday night


Brandon police are investigating after a man was found unconscious and later died Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called around 11:43 p.m. to the 400 block of 12th street for reports that a man was unconscious.

Brandon police said witnesses were trying to perform CPR before emergency crews arrived, but the man was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The major crime unit and forensic identification unit are investigating.

