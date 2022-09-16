Brandon police investigating slew of break-ins into garages, sheds

Officers with the Brandon Police Service are investigating a rash of break-ins into sheds and garages around the city.

Police said they received six reports of break-ins into sheds and garages that took place overnight between Sept. 13 and 14.

Police note the break and enters took place at the following locations in Brandon:

100 block of 3rd Street;

300 block of 3rd Street;

400 block of 3rd Street;

500 block of 2nd Street;

400 block of 11th Street; and

300 block of 19th Street North.

According to police, during these break-ins, bikes, tents and tools were stolen.

Officers continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 204-729-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 204-727-8477.