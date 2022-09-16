Brandon police investigating slew of break-ins into garages, sheds
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Officers with the Brandon Police Service are investigating a rash of break-ins into sheds and garages around the city.
Police said they received six reports of break-ins into sheds and garages that took place overnight between Sept. 13 and 14.
Police note the break and enters took place at the following locations in Brandon:
- 100 block of 3rd Street;
- 300 block of 3rd Street;
- 400 block of 3rd Street;
- 500 block of 2nd Street;
- 400 block of 11th Street; and
- 300 block of 19th Street North.
According to police, during these break-ins, bikes, tents and tools were stolen.
Officers continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 204-729-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 204-727-8477.
