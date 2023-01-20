Brandon police looking for info on assault, gun thefts

The Brandon Police Service is looking for information on two separate incidents in the city – one involving the theft of two guns and another involving an assault with a weapon.

The first incident began on Jan. 12, when police were notified of a break and enter into a garage in the area of Valcourt Way. Officers allege someone got inside the garage and stole two guns from a storage room.

Then on Jan. 18, the Brandon police’s Major Crimes Section conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Sycamore Drive, where they found one of the guns that had been stolen from Valcourt Way.

A 29-year-old man and 30-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with numerous offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both suspects were taken into custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.

The second, unrelated incident took place on Jan. 18, when police received a report of a man at the Brandon Regional Health Centre with a stab wound on his shoulder and a cut on his head. Police note these injuries were non-life threatening.

When police got to the scene, they spoke with the victim who said he was attacked by two males in the area of 11th Street and Victoria Avenue. The man was unable to provide an exact location of the attack and police have not identified any suspects.

Police continue to investigate these incidents. Anyone with information on either of these crimes at as to contact 204-729-2345.