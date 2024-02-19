Brandon police make arrests in 2023 homicide case

Brandon police have arrested two people in a homicide investigation dating back to August 2023.

Police said on Aug. 8, 2023, officers were called to an alley in the 400 block of 12th Street just before midnight and found a man. He had been stabbed multiple times police said and he later died from his injuries.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Ryan Daryl Benson.

Investigators learned Benson had been in an apartment in the area earlier that night and got into an argument with two people – a man and a male youth. Police said the argument escalated into a physical fight and the two people Benson was arguing with pulled out weapons.

Benson was stabbed in the fight and the youth also injured his hand.

On Feb. 15, 2024, police were able to get warrants and officers went to a home in St. Rita, Man.

Officers were able to arrest a 21-year-old man and he has been charged with second-degree murder.

The other suspect, a 16-year-old male, turned himself over to police and he is also facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Both were scheduled to make their first court appearances on Monday.

The charges against them haven't been tested in court.