Brandon police make arrests in months-long drug trafficking investigation

The Brandon Police Service (BPS) has made five arrests following a months-long drug trafficking investigation in the city.

According to police, the investigation called ‘Project Belittle’ took place from March 2023 to October 2023.

Throughout Project Belittle, officers identified and collected evidence of a drug trafficking organization involved in the distribution of cocaine in Brandon and the surrounding communities.

Police allege the leader of the drug trafficking organization imported kilograms of cocaine into Brandon and then trafficked the drugs in multi-ounce quantities to sub-dealers within the network.

On Oct. 16, the BPS conducted a traffic stop outside one of the network’s “stash” locations and seized one kilogram of cocaine. Police continued to investigate, executing five search warrants and seizing three vehicles in the city. This led to the seizure of about $163,000 in drugs and other items, including:

1,153.19 grams of cocaine;

0.62 grams of methamphetamine;

325.19 grams of Psilocybin;

2,648.19 grams of illegal cannabis;

45 Oxycodone pills;

$23,188 in Canadian money;

A .308 rifle; and

A .22 calibre rifle with a loaded 100-round drum magazine.

Officers also seized drug trafficking paraphernalia, throwing knives, bear mace, and a cryptocurrency account.

Five people have been arrested and charged in connection to this investigation.