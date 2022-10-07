Brandon police make two arrests in separate child pornography cases

The Brandon Police Service arrested two men on Wednesday for separate incidents regarding the distribution of child pornography.

One of the incidents involved the arrest of a 22-year-old man for his involvement in the possession and distribution of an intimate image of a youth in September 2022.

The man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in December on charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

This arrest is connected to a previous incident from last month when Brandon police said they charged a 14-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl after an intimate image of another youth was forwarded to other people. The teens were charged with possession of child pornography and distributing child pornography.

POLICE MAKE ARREST IN SEPARATE INCIDENT

In a separate and unrelated incident, Brandon police officers said on Aug. 15 they received information from a cyber tip line that someone in Brandon had uploaded child exploitation images to Kik Messenger – an instant messaging app – and shared them with a group of people.

Police investigated and searched the suspect’s home on Wednesday, which led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

The suspect has been released on conditions and will appear in court in December on charges of distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography.