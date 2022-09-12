Brandon police respond to 3 break-ins in 6-hour span

Brandon Police Service officers responded to three, separate and unrelated break and enters in the span of six hours over the weekend.

The first incident took place on Friday around 10 p.m., when a homeowner in the 400 block of 5th Street found their front door kicked in and their house ransacked. Police said several items were stolen, but didn’t give details on what the items were.

Shortly after, at around 10:30 p.m., police said a garage in the 200 block of 2nd Street was broken into.

Officers allege several tools and a 2015 Honda Odyssey van were stolen.

Police describe the suspects as a male and female in their late teens or early 20s. The male was wearing black pants, a black Champion jacket, a red hoodie, and a red bandana with white markings. The female was wearing all black, burgundy shoes, and had her hair in a bun or pony tail.

The final incident took place on Saturday at 4 a.m., when an alarm went off at a business in the 900 block of Rosser Avenue.

When police got to the scene, they learned that the back door was forced open. At this time, it is unknown if any items were stolen in this incident.