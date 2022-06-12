Brandon police respond to two weapons-related incidents at Summer Fair

Officers with the Brandon Police Service responded to two separate weapons-related incidents at the Manitoba Summer Fair in the span of just a few hours on Saturday.

The first incident took place around 7:15 p.m., when the fair’s security called police about a teen who was in a possession of a machete. Police note the individual with the machete had been bear-sprayed by another male.

Officers went to the fair and arrested a 15-year-old boy, who had the machete hidden in his pants.

The suspect with the bear spray had left the fair before police got there, and has not yet been found.

According to police, the teen who had been bear-sprayed refused to give the name of his attacker.

The 15-year-old has been charged with possession of weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. He has been released from custody on police-imposed conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 19.

Then around 9:20 p.m., police were called once again to the Summer Fair for a separate incident, where security apprehended a teen suspect after he displayed a handgun in his waistband.

When officers got to the scene, security had detained the teen on the ground.

Police said a replica Glock 19 BB gun was found in his waistband.

The 17-year-old suspect is facing breach of probation and weapons-related charged. He is in custody.

None of the charges in either of these incidents have been proven in court.