Brandon police seize $70K in drugs from car's hidden compartment

The Brandon Police Service seized more than $70,000 worth of illicit drugs from the hidden compartment of a car during a vehicle search on Wednesday.

The situation began when a member of the police’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway, with a police dog named Storm indicating that there were narcotics inside the car.

According to Brandon police, officers searched the car and found a hidden compartment containing more than 700 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine inside vacuum-sealed packages. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $70,000.

A 20-year-old man from Edmonton was arrested for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.