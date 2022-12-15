Brandon police use footprints in snow to make arrest

Officers with the Brandon Police Service followed footprints in the snow to help make an arrest in a break and enter on Tuesday.

The investigation began just after 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, when police responded to an alarm at a business in the 100 block of 10th Street in Brandon, Man.

When police got to the scene, the glass pane to the front door and window were smashed. Officers went inside the business and found other damage as well.

Brandon police then found footprints in the snow leading out the back door to a nearby construction site.

A man was taken into custody at the construction site, with a police record check determining he was bound by a curfew.

The 32-year-old man was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for charges of failure to comply with a release order and break and enter.