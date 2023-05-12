Brandon resident wants books with LGBTQ2S+ content banned from school libraries

A presentation at a recent meeting of the Brandon School Division board of trustees called for the removal of books with LGBTQ2S+ content.

On Monday, trustees heard a presentation that asked for the creation of a committee to ban certain books with LGBTQ2S+ topics from school libraries.

Kerri Judd, the program manager of Brandon’s Sexuality Resource Centre, said many of the books mentioned are meant to be resources for having age appropriate conversations with youth about their bodies.

“They’re colourful, they’re inviting, they’re engaging, and they’re just educational,” Judd said in an interview on Thursday.

“At the end of the day, it’s educational material about one’s body.”

Brandon University released a one-word statement on whether the school division should ban the books: “Don’t.”

This news comes about five months after a group of parents made a presentation to Winkler’s City Council, calling on municipalities to remove what they call “sexually explicit” children’s books out of southern Manitoba libraries.

The Brandon School Division said the board of trustees will respond to the presentation at the next board meeting, which is scheduled for May 23 at Vincent Massey High School at 7 p.m.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.