Brandon’s spray parks and paddle pools now open

The City of Brandon has announced that its spray parks and paddle pools are officially open for the season.

The spray parks opened on Wednesday and will remain open until Sept. 3.

According to the city’s website, the Stanley, Kin, and Valleyview Spray Parks will be unsupervised, while the Rideau and Westridge Spray Parks and Paddle Pools will be supervised.

All the spray parks are free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The City of Brandon noted that the Kinsmen Pool will open from June 10 until Sept. 3.

All kids under the age of seven must be accompanied by an adult or guardian at least 13 years old or older when coming to the pool.

A full list of addresses and hours can be found online.