Brandon senior fights off man trying to choke him with shoelace: police
Brandon police say a 72-year-old man was able to fight off and restrain a suspect who tried to choke him with a shoelace.
On Monday, police were called to the Daly Overpass about reports of an assault around 7 p.m.
Investigators said a 25-year-old man attacked the man while he was watching the construction of a new bridge. Police said the attack was unprovoked, alleging the suspect tried to strangle the man with a type of shoelace.
"The victim was able to fight off the suspect by flipping him over his shoulder and restraining him," police said in a release. "A passerby assisted in restraining the suspect until police arrived."
Police said the 72-year-old man did not require medical help. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the attack.
The 25-year-old man has been charged with assault by choking, possessing a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon and a breach of probation.
The man remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.
-
World long drive champ Kyle Berkshire has the need for speedWhen you swing a golf club as hard as Kyle Berkshire does you're bound to break some records.
-
Police release photos of Harriston bank robberyWellington County OPP have released photos of a bank robbery that took place last week in Harriston, Ont.
-
Visitation restrictions relaxed at Manitoba health-care facilitiesThe province is changing visitation principles in care homes, clinics, and other care settings to reflect lower COVID-19 transmission rates.
-
Contest promotes using transit to get around Banff, Lake LouiseThe tourism bureau for Banff and Lake Louise has launched a new contest with more than $1,500 in prizes as a way to encourage visitors to use local transit.
-
Mountie cleared by police watchdog after officer-involved shooting in Maskwacis in 2018An RCMP officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the province's police watchdog after an officer-involved shooting in Maskwacis in 2018.
-
Lytton, B.C., still under evacuation order one year after fireWhat was once a village is now a fire-scarred wasteland that is uninhabitable. It's been a year since a devastating fire tore through Lytton, B.C., and even now, most of the community is under evacuation order.
-
This Ontario city just became the largest in the province to officially pay all employees a living wageThis Ontario city is the largest to be designated an official Living Wage Employer to date.
-
Mama dog helps BC SPCA rescue her nine puppies in Fraser ValleyA dog found on a Fraser Valley property is being hailed as an "amazing mom" after helping BC SPCA officers find and rescue her nine puppies.
-
P.E.I. conservation group spotlights a more natural kind of tourist experienceWild and untouched, Prince Edward Island's natural beauty is something unique to this part of the world.