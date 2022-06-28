Brandon senior fights off man trying to choke him with shoelace: police

Brandon police say a 72-year-old man was able to fight off and restrain a suspect who tried to choke him with a shoelace.

On Monday, police were called to the Daly Overpass about reports of an assault around 7 p.m.

Investigators said a 25-year-old man attacked the man while he was watching the construction of a new bridge. Police said the attack was unprovoked, alleging the suspect tried to strangle the man with a type of shoelace.

"The victim was able to fight off the suspect by flipping him over his shoulder and restraining him," police said in a release. "A passerby assisted in restraining the suspect until police arrived."

Police said the 72-year-old man did not require medical help. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the attack.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with assault by choking, possessing a dangerous weapon, assault with a weapon and a breach of probation.

The man remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.