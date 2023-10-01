Brandon Sutter announces retirement from NHL after Oilers release veteran from PTO

Brandon Sutter has retired from the National Hockey League.

The 34-year-old forward made the announcement in a statement through the Edmonton Oilers, who he had signed a professional tryout agreement with on Aug. 28.

Edmonton said it released Sutter from the PTO in a release on Sunday. The six-foot-three, 188-pound Sutter had one assist in two pre-season games with the Oilers.

The New York native was drafted 11th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2007, spending four seasons there before moving to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vancouver Canucks.

Sutter did not play for the Canucks in the 2021-22 season due to dealing with symptoms of long COVID and he was not re-signed by the team for the 2022-23 season.

Sutter appeared in 770 games over 13 NHL seasons, recording 289 points (152 goals, 137 assists) and 149 penalty minutes.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity that (general manager) Ken (Holland), (head coach) Jay (Woodcroft), and the Oilers organization have provided to me the past few weeks," he said in his statement. "You need to be 100 per cent healthy to compete in the NHL and although my health continues to improve, in consideration of my health and family, I am officially retiring from hockey.

"Thank you to the Oilers, Canucks, Penguins and Hurricanes, as well as all my past coaches, trainers and teammates for the incredible experiences throughout my 13 seasons in the NHL."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2023