Brandon to get 24 new transitional housing units
A partnership between the City of Brandon and the John Howard Society will bring transitional housing units to the city, thanks to a $5 million federal infrastructure investment.
The John Howard Society of Brandon Transitional Housing Project will see 24 units built along the riverbank at 16th Street North to help those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
The city lost transitional housing last year with the closing of Meredith Place.
“We lost 21 bed spaces of traditional housing,” Ross Robinson, executive director of the John Howard Society of Brandon, said. “Since that time, there’s been no place for a lot of people to go.”
The funding is made possible through the federal government’s $1.5 billion investment in the Rapid Housing Initiative.
