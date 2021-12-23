Brandon University delays start of winter term
CTV News Winnipeg Writer/Producer
Daniel Halmarson
Brandon University students are getting an extended holiday break.
The university announced Thursday that most Winter Term classes will start on Jan. 12.
The term was scheduled to start a week earlier, but Brandon University’s senate voted in favour of the delay to give students and faculty additional time to prepare for online classes.
The campus will be closed from Christmas Eve until Jan. 4.
Courses for students in Education will start on Jan. 10, and new student orientation is scheduled for the following day.
Earlier this week, Brandon University announced the majority of classes would shift to remote learning until the end of January.
