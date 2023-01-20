Brands of cheese sold in Ontario recalled after illness outbreak
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Le Fromage au Village and La Vache a Maillotte brand soft and semi-soft surface-ripened cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.
The affected products distributed by Le Fromage au Village Inc. include Angelus, Le Casimir, Le Cendre de Notre-Dame and Melo-Dieux cheeses, which were sold in 150g, 200g and 275g packages.
The cheeses were sold in Ontario, Quebec and online, and may have been distributed nationally.
The recall was triggered by a food-borne illness outbreak, and the CFIA is investigating to confirm a link between the reported cases and the products.
Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
-
Suspects sought after TTC bus operator shot with BB gunToronto police are investigating after a TTC bus operator was shot with a BB gun in Scarborough.
-
-
Bring a Doctor Home hockey tournament wraps in the SaultA week's worth of hockey wrapped up Saturday, all in support of the Sault's doctors of tomorrow.
-
'An opportunity to transform': Details on B.C.'s long-awaited payment plan for family physicians releasedThe B.C. government, in partnership with Doctors of B.C., has released details about its new payment model for family doctors, a plan that could reshape primary care across the province.
-
Outloud North Bay is a safe place for everyoneOutloud North Bay is coming up on its three year anniversary and has 200 youth members at the space.
-
Chatham-Kent Polar Plunge is a huge successThe initial $40,000 goal was nearly doubled Saturday afternoon before the first participant plunged into frigid waters outside the Sons of Kent Brewery.
-
Clean up underway in the Maritimes following Friday stormIn many parts of Nova Scotia, it’s the first snow storm of the season.
-
Ontario Cup cross-country skiers gather in Greater SudburyThere was a huge turnout on the Walden Cross Country ski trails in Greater Sudbury Community of Naughton Saturday morning as the facility played host to an Ontario Cup race.
-
'We're running out of carpet to brush this under': 2nd annual smudge walk highlights overdose crisis in Sask.Regina's downtown was filled with demonstrators Saturday afternoon during the city's second annual smudge walk.