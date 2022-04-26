Serious injury to Regina worker results in fine for Brandt Industries
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Brandt Industries Canada Ltd. will have to pay $7,000 in fines after being found guilty in connection to an injury at a Regina worksite, according to the provincial government.
The company was charged with one violation of occupational health and safety regulations, which includes “being an employer, did not provide approved industrial protective headwear and require a worker to use it where there is a risk of injury to the head of a worker, resulting in the serious injury of a worker.”
The province said the incident took place in Regina in February 2019, when a worker was injured while operating an overhead crane.
Regina Provincial Court imposed a fine of $5,000 and a surcharge of $2,000.
