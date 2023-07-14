Brant bridge will close after being deemed unfit for traffic

The Cleaver Road Bridge in the County of Brant needs to be closed immediately, after a structural evaluation deemed it not fit for vehicular traffic.

According to a news release from the county, the evaluation of the bridge over Whitemans Creek was done recently, as part of the Ontario Structure Inspection Manual guide.

The county says the bridge “needs to be closed to all traffic in the immediate future.”

The necessary barricades and signs will be in place to close the bridge starting on Monday, July 17.

Further work will need to be done to determine the long-term plan for the structure and consultation will be undertaken with the public, the county said.

The bridge is located on Cleaver Road between Highway 53 and Robinson Road.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the County of Brant.