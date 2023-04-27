Brant Community Healthcare System relaxes mask policies
Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) says it will be moving from a universal mask policy to a mask-friendly policy.
On Thursday, BCHS said in a news release the changes will take effect May 1.
Patients, visitors, employees, professional staff and volunteers will no longer be required to wear a mask within hospital sites, BCHS said.
Masks will still be required in the oncology clinic at the Brantford General Hospital, around patients with acute respiratory symptoms, visitors to units in outbreak, and visitors who are interacting with patients who have specific isolation precautions.
“Masks will continue to be available at both BCHS sites for those who would like to wear one, and individuals will be respected and supported in their decision to do so,” BCHS said.
The changes come after recent updates from Public Health Ontario and is supported by regional and hospital COVID-19 infection prevention and control experts, the healthcare system said.
