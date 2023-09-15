Brant County Health Unit confirms first flu case of the season

As flu season quickly approaches, the Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) has reported its first confirmed influenza case of the year.

In a media release Friday, the health unit said there were 422 lab confirmed influenza cases in Brantford-Brant last year.

Health officials say in Canada, seasonal flu activity typically begins as early as October and can continue to as late as May.

Symptoms of influenza include:

Fever

Cough

Muscle aches

Headache

Sore throat

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Influenza can cause more severe illness than the common cold and the infectious period can last two to five days after the onset of symptoms. For young children, that period extends up to seven days.

The provincial government announced Thursday that Ontarians will be able to get their flu shots as of Oct. 30.

Individuals who are vulnerable or at high risk of infection will be able to get their shots this month, while everyone else will be eligible to get their shots starting in November.

Family doctors, public health units or participating pharmacies are able to administer the shot.

Residents are being encouraged to stay up to date on their shots and vaccinations.