Brant County health unit relaxes mask policies
Brant Community Healthcare System says it will be moving from a universal mask policy to a mask-friendly policy.
The health unit said in a release the changes will take effect May 1.
In a press release on Thursday, the health unit said patients, visitors, employees, professional staff and volunteers will no longer be required to wear a mask within hospital sites.
Masks will still be required in the oncology clinic at the Brantford General Hospital, around patients with acute respiratory symptoms, visitors to units in outbreak, and visitors who are interacting with patients who have specific isolation precautions.
“Masks will continue to be available at both BCHS sites for those who would like to wear one, and individuals will be respected and supported in their decision to do so,” the health unit said.
The changes come after recent updates from Public Health Ontario and is supported by regional and hospital Covid-19 infection prevention and control experts, the health unit said.
