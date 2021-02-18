Public Health Ontario has identified the first person in Brant County to have screened positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern (VOC).

According to a Thursday news release from the Brant County Health Unit, the person had no recent travel history and has since recovered from the illness.

Since Feb. 3, every new positive COVID-19 specimen is being screened for the VOCs in Ontario, going on for further testing to determine which mutation has been found. Brant public health officials are still waiting for news about which VOC was found.

"We understand the detection of a new variant of COVID-19 may generate some concern in the community, but the emergence of variants is somewhat expected in pandemics like this one,” said Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, the acting medical officer of health, in a statement.

"The news of a screened positive variant of concern locally reinforces how important it is to continue following public health guidance."

The news release went on to say that, while research shows these mutations may be more transmissible and may result in more serious illness, officials believe that Health Canada-approved vaccines will still be effective.

The Brant County Health Unit has started enhanced contact management to help slow the spread of these VOCs.