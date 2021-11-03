Brant County hospitals implementing COVID-19 vaccine policy

Two more hospitals in the area are following suit and bringing in COVID-19 vaccination policies.

As of Jan. 4, all employees and staff in the Brant Community Healthcare System, which includes hospitals in Brantford and Paris, Ont, will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials say the approach is consistent with many other hospitals across the province and will provide limited exceptions.

As of early November, 92 per cent of medical staff and 100 per cent of volunteers are fully vaccinated.

Officials add that the January deadline is a "progressive approach" to give those who aren't fully vaccinated time to comply.