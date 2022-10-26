Brant County issues hiring call for more than 170 nurses

The Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) is feeling the effects of the demand on the healthcare industry with 271 job vacancies, including 178 for nurses.

“It is an unprecedented time trying to manage the daily issues that our staff, physicians and volunteers face. In these very difficult times, kindness goes a long way,” David McNeil, president and CEO of the BCHS said in a news release.

The agency said staff are taking advantage of all the available human resource funding and initiatives and are hoping to entice workers by offering flexible work arrangements, incentive pay, and wellness initiatives.

According to BCHS, they service over 100,000 people in Brantford, the County of Brant, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Six Nations of the Grand River, and surrounding communities.

Those interested in applying can do so on their website.