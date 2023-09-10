Brant County man missing for a week

Brant County Ontario Province Police (OPP) are looking for a missing man who last spoke to his family approximately one month ago.

In a release, police say they were called to a Willow Street address on Saturday, Sept. 9 for a report of a missing person.

They say 39-year-old Trevor Mitchell last spoke to his family about one month ago and they are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is known to visit parts of Brant County and the City of Brantford. He was last seen at the Lynden Park Mall in Brantford on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Mitchell is described as a 5’7” white man with a heavy build, brown eyes and brown hair. He has a sleeve of tattoos on one of his arms.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.