Brant County road closed for 'sudden death investigation'


Salt Springs Church Road in Brant County has been temporarily closed due to a sudden death investigation, according to Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a tweet just before 2 p.m., OPP said further updates will be provided.

In addition, OPP are asking the area be avoided.

 

