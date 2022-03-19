Brant Street house fire causes $700,000 in damage
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Damage is estimated at $700,000 after a house fire on Brant Street.
Windsor firefighters were called to the blaze in the 600 block of Brant around 11 p.m. on Friday.
Update on the fire in the 600 Block of Brant. Damage 700000. No injuries. 2 people displaced. Cause is undetermined. *MC— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) March 19, 2022
An investigator also attended the scene.
There were no injuries, but two people were displaced. The cause is listed as undetermined.
.@WindsorFire1 Crews are on scene of a 2 houses fully involved in the 670 block of Brant St. 3rd Alarm assignment. Multiple units on scene. More to follow below. pic.twitter.com/Oal0tYP4HZ— On Location (@_OnLocation_) March 19, 2022
-
St. Clair College to keep mask mandate until May 1St. Clair College has announced the mask mandate stay in place until May, even though the province wide requirements will be lifted in Ontario on Monday.
-
Cyclist killed in Abbotsford crashAbbotsford police are investigating a collision that killed a cyclist in the city Friday afternoon.
-
Police officer struck by bottle thrown from crowd in Kingston, Ont.Police and Bylaw officers have stepped up patrols near Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. this weekend in anticipation of gatherings and parties.
-
-
Ottawa police seize loaded gun on York StreetPolice have stepped up patrols in the ByWard Market and Sandy Hill neighbourhoods to deal with St. Patrick's weekend parties and celebrations.
-
Two injured in Guelph rollover crashA rollover crash in Guelph has left two people with injuries.
-
Clothing March: Group takes daily dives for people in needMitch Emerson jumps into the water of Halifax’s Northwest Arm fully clothed — something he’s done every day this March. His daily dives are part of “The Concept Project,” a group that hosts various events to raise money and awareness for social issues by using mental and physical challenges, Clothing March is one of them.
-
Leduc fire chief resigns nearly a month after lawsuit is filed against departmentNearly a month after a lawsuit was filed, alleging discrimination and abuse against female firefighters in Leduc, that city’s fire chief has resigned.
-
Sudbury firefighters called to another tent fire at Memorial ParkSudbury firefighters were called to Memorial Park downtown after a tent fire Saturday afternoon.