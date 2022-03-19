Brant Street house fire causes $700,000 in damage

Damage is estimated at $700,000 after a house fire on Brant Street.

Windsor firefighters were called to the blaze in the 600 block of Brant around 11 p.m. on Friday.

An investigator also attended the scene.

There were no injuries, but two people were displaced. The cause is listed as undetermined.

.@WindsorFire1 Crews are on scene of a 2 houses fully involved in the 670 block of Brant St. 3rd Alarm assignment. Multiple units on scene. More to follow below. pic.twitter.com/Oal0tYP4HZ