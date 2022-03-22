Brantford 17-year-old clocked travelling more than 200 km/h on Hwy 403
A 17-year-old from Brantford has had his car impounded and his licence temporarily suspended after he was clocked travelling at over 200 km/h on Highway 403 in Brant County.
The posted speed limit on the road is 100 km/h.
In a media release, provincial police said an officer pulled the teen over around at 12:40 a.m. on Monday.
He’s now charged with racing a motor vehicle and speeding in excess of 50 km/h over the speed limit.
The vehicle was impounded at the roadside for 14 days and the teen’s driver's licence was suspended for 30 days.
A 17 year-old driver celebrated his birthday by driving more than TWICE the 100km/h speed limit on #Hwy403 in @BrantCommunity earlier today. #BrantOPP gave him a court date, 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impound as a gift. #SlowDown ^cv pic.twitter.com/XT4en4OWxM— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 22, 2022
