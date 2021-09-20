Brantford-Brant results: Conservative Larry Brock takes the riding

Larry Brock with the Conservative party has won the Brantford-Brant riding, CTV News' Decision Desk has declared.

With 90 of 242 polls reporting as of 11:10 p.m., Brock had received 7,007 votes.

“I am ready for this challenge,” Brock told his supporters after his win. “I’ve been preparing myself for years for this eventuality.”

He said he’s moving into a “different world” in his new position as an MP.

“I’m leaving behind 30 years of lawyering,” he said.

The next highest polling candidate was Liberal Alison Macdonald.

The Conservative's Phil Coleman won the riding in 2019.