Brantford bridge, damaged during 2018 ice jam, finally reopens
A pedestrian bridge in Brantford, that's been closed for nearly four years, has now reopened.
Brant's Crossing Bridge was damaged during an ice jam in February 2018.
The city said it closed the bridge, which runs over the Grand River, so they could conduct a comprehensive structural analysis and make repairs.
That included reinforcing the bearings, replacing deck panels and parts of the fencing around the bridge.
"I know the community has been waiting for the bridge to reopen ever since the extreme weather event in 2018 forced the city to close it for public safety reasons," said Mayor Kevin Davis in a news release. "As a historically significant and iconic crossing over the Grand River and an important part of Brantford's trail network, I am thrilled it is open for the community to use and enjoy the spectacular views once again."
The city says it also conducted an environmental assessment on the Lorne Bridge and the TH&B Crossing Bridge.
-
Eriksson Ek has two points, Wild keep rolling with 4-1 win over EdmontonJoel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist as the Minnesota Wild won their seventh straight game, rolling over the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Tuesday.
-
Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest CalgaryA woman is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in northwest Calgary.
-
Loud bang, flash in sky reported in south Edmonton and areaPeople in Leduc, New Sarepta and south Edmonton reported seeing a flash in the sky and hearing a loud booming sound Tuesday night.
-
Meet the new moose: highway signs get an unexpected makeoverAs an 18-year -old student Chloe Chapdelaine was living in a trailer outside Foremost Alberta and driving past a moose crossing every morning on her way to work.
-
A new low-barrier women’s shelter in Sudbury will open in JanuaryThe Elizabeth Fry Society of Northeastern Ontario will be opening a low-barrier women’s shelter in the New Year.
-
Muskoka Lakes man facing charges after assault on two OPP officersA 44-year old Muskoka Lakes man is facing multiple charges after an assault on two officers.
-
Vancouver woman hospitalized in Mexico after stranger assaultWhat was supposed to be a week of relaxation has turned into a nightmare for a Vancouver woman.
-
No injuries after fire south of Jasper Avenue: EFRSEdmonton Fire was called to a building on fire just south of Jasper Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
-
Deadline approaching to get Christmas gifts and cards mailed out on timeCanada Post is warning of the imminent deadline for people who want to mail out gifts and cards and have them arrive before Christmas.