Brantford businesses getting $2.4 million boost from province
The Ontario government is chipping in $2.4 million to the expansion of four Brantford manufacturers in hopes of boosting local businesses after the pandemic.
In a Wednesday news release, the province announce their contribution to the $25 million investment they say will help create 38 new jobs and retain 95 jobs in the area.
“These projects will make a significant impact in their local communities and economies,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, in the release. “They will enable long-term measurable outcomes, including private-sector investments, job creation, job retention and strong regional growth.”
The four businesses that will be receiving the boost are Grissin Bon, Synergy Mouldworks, Rembros, and Elastochem Specialty Chemicals.
The $2.4 million from the province is a part of the $100 million being given out through their regional development program.
-
Halifax police hand out 41 tickets for speeding and other vehicle-related offencesIt's been a busy week so far for the the Halifax Regional Police Traffic Unit, which has handed out 41 tickets for speeding and other motor vehicle-related offences in a little more than two days.
-
Halifax-native to appear on next season of 'The Bachelorette'The contestants for the next season of The Bachelorette have been announced and there is a Maritimer on the list.
-
Dinner and a dose? Guelph hosting vaccine pop-up clinic in Downtown Dining District Friday nightHealth officials in Guelph are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the city's Downtown Dining District on Friday night.
-
Police respond to reports of shots fired on Ingleside Drive in KitchenerWaterloo regional police are on scene at Ingleside Drive in Kitchener for reports of shots fired.
-
Lambton County getting closer to COVID-19-free statusOne of the early hotspots for COVID-19 in Southwestern Ontario, Lambton County now appears to be one of the first regions to show signs of emerging from the grips of the pandemic.
-
General manager of Ontario retirement home charged after door handles removed from rooms during pandemicThe general manager of an Ontario retirement home is facing confinement charges after police say the door handles were removed from some residents’ rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Anglers and researchers delve into fish guts to save B.C. salmonSqueezing out stomachs and poking through intestines seems like distasteful and ignoble work, but it's part of a wider collaborative effort by researchers and recreational fishermen to save endangered salmon and divine changes to the marine food web as climate change advances.
-
Sask. NDP calls for 'tailgate vaccination clinics' at Riders gamesCiting the slowing uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili is pitching the idea of "tailgate" vaccine clinics at Roughriders games.
-