Brantford businesses getting $2.4 million boost from province

The Ontario government is chipping in $2.4 million to the expansion of four Brantford manufacturers in hopes of boosting local businesses after the pandemic.

In a Wednesday​ news release, the province announce their contribution to the $25 million investment they say will help create 38 new jobs and retain 95 jobs in the area.

“These projects will make a significant impact in their local communities and economies,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, in the release. “They will enable long-term measurable outcomes, including private-sector investments, job creation, job retention and strong regional growth.”

The four businesses that will be receiving the boost are Grissin Bon, Synergy Mouldworks, Rembros, and Elastochem Specialty Chemicals.

The $2.4 million from the province is a part of the $100 million being given out through their regional development program.