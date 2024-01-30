Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugs

Brantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.

Officers with the Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response Unit (TIGER) and High Enforcement Action Team (HEAT) launched the investigation earlier this month.

On Friday, with help from the Emergency Response Team, they executed search warrants at properties on Grand River Avenue, Henry Street and Colborne Street West, as well as a vehicle.

Police seized $971,297 in drugs. The breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 972.4 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $97,240

Approximately 516 grams of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), with an estimated street value of $10,330

Approximately 452.7 grams of suspected psilocybin, with an estimated street value of $4,527

Approximately 6,498 grams of suspected hashish, with an estimated street value of $129,960

Approximately 72.72 kilograms of dried cannabis, with an estimated street value of $727,000

Approximately 450 packages of cannabis oil, with an estimated street value of $2,250

Police said they also found a stun gun, Canadian cash, packaging materials and a digital scale.

A 32-year-old Brantford man has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited device, and possession for the purpose of distribution.