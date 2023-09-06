Brantford City Council voices support for SC Johnson plant

Brantford City Council is showing support for SC Johnson in hopes that the major manufacturing plant stays in town.

The company said it would need to relocate if a townhouse development next to its site goes ahead.

“I’d like the community to know that I share their concerns and am equally devastated at the prospect of SC Johnson leaving our community,” said Mayor Kevin Davis.

The fate of the development is out of city council’s hands, since the developer has gone directly to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

“Although we are building homes quicker and faster, we cannot build enough homes when we are taking away an organization such as SJ Johnson who is so vital to our city,” said Coun. Gino Caputo.

Councillors unanimously decided to suspend the usual rules requiring notice for a debate at a Tuesday night meeting.

“It’s very clear what the residents want,” said Coun. Michael Sullivan. “Like I told them on the phone, I’m going to do everything I can from my side of things to help SC Johnson stay here for the foreseeable future.”

Councillors agreed to voice support for the company and ask the Ontario Land Tribunal to consider council’s position. They’re also hoping to get more public feedback on the record.

Council meets next on Sept. 26.

Davis says a tribunal decision on the townhouse development could take months.