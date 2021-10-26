Brantford city councillor Rick Weaver resigns

Brantford Ward 1 Councillor Rick Weaver has resigned from his position on city council.

City officials announced the resignation of the two-term councillor on Tuesday evening.

Weaver was first elected to Brantford city council in 2014.

"The City is sincerely grateful to Rick for his exemplary service to the citizens of Brantford, and extend our very best wishes to him and his family at this challenging time, while Rick continues to focus on his health," reads a release from the city.

Weaver's seat was declared vacant at Tuesday night's council meeting.

Under the Municipal Act, Brantford city council will have 60 days to determine how they intend to fill the vacancy.