Brantford city councillor Rick Weaver resigns
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Max Martin
Brantford Ward 1 Councillor Rick Weaver has resigned from his position on city council.
City officials announced the resignation of the two-term councillor on Tuesday evening.
Weaver was first elected to Brantford city council in 2014.
"The City is sincerely grateful to Rick for his exemplary service to the citizens of Brantford, and extend our very best wishes to him and his family at this challenging time, while Rick continues to focus on his health," reads a release from the city.
Weaver's seat was declared vacant at Tuesday night's council meeting.
Under the Municipal Act, Brantford city council will have 60 days to determine how they intend to fill the vacancy.
-
What you should know before going trick-or-treating in Ontario this HalloweenKids in Ontario will be allowed to go trick-or-treating this year, but may have to refrain from saying that same phrase in exchange for candy on Halloween night.
-
Fyfe-Millar’s Ward 13 appointment fractures city council as Ward 6 decision still loomsWith a year to go in their term— this may be irreparable.
-
Serious crash reported north of Aylmer, Ont.Provincial police are on scene of a serious collision north of Aylmer, Ont. Wednesday morning.
-
'It's a solar-powered apartment': Western prof's book teaches DIY Solar Energy ProjectA Western University professor wrote a book that is helping a man live completely self sufficient.
-
Motion that would gear fines to income defeatedThe City of Winnipeg won’t be fining anyone for speeding or not paying for parking based on their bottom line.
-
'Significant risk to public safety': Warnings and desperation in weeks before B.C. heat dome tragedyA freedom of information request from the BC Liberals has unearthed a trove of internal documents from E-Comm 911, revealing senior executives had been trying to raise the alarm about paramedic shortages ahead of this summer's deadly heat dome.
-
After two years, New Sudbury food bank reopensAlmost two years ago, Inner City Home had to close its New Sudbury food bank location due to COVID-19.
-
Toronto police release photo of vehicle seen 'driving aggressively away' from fatal shooting scenePolice have released an image of a vehicle seen "driving aggressively away from the scene" of a daylight shooting in North York Saturday afternoon that left a 24-year-old man dead.
-
Sault city council to discuss plastics banA pair of Sault Ste. Marie city councillors are hoping to get their council colleagues to support a ban on single-use plastics.