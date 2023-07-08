Brantford Civic Centre construction underway for upcoming Bulldogs season

Construction is underway at the Brantford Civic Centre, which will be soon be home to an OHL team.

The Bulldogs are temporarily moving from Hamilton to the Telephone City, and will be playing out of the civic centre.

"We've built a new addition to the building that will house the Bulldogs dressing rooms," said Dean Fulton, the site superintendent in a video posted by the team. "In the actual arena itself we've put up a new press gondola."

There will also be new concession stands, scoreboards, and sound system.

The home opener for the Brantford Bulldogs is Oct. 7.

