Brantford council approves seasonal, riverside restaurant behind Glenhyrst

Brantford city councillors have given the green light a proposal to build a temporary, seasonal restaurant in the lower gardens behind the Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant.

The gallery, on Ava Road, was asking for permission to sublease the area to private business owner ‘ShackBar’, according to a report to council that was approved at a Tuesday night meeting.

In order to achieve this, the report said there needs to be an amendment to an existing agreement to allow use of the lower gardens for special events and the sublease needs to be approved.

Glenhyrst Art Gallery is situated on a 16-acre property, backing onto the SC Johnson Trail along the Grand River. The trail is a 14-kilometre recreation trail that runs between Paris and Brantford.

The proposal will see a seasonal restaurant set-up shop in the lower gardens by the walking trail.

Some concerns from residents were outlined in the report, including customers confusing the restaurant with the Glenhyrst not-for-profit brand and increased traffic on Ava Road.

"Brantford does not need a bar operating in a city park," one delegate said at the meeting. "It is not necessary and it is not neceesarily in the public interest.

"The walkers and cyclists do not use these trails to find something to eat and drink. Quite the contrary. They use these trails to get away."

The report said there would be no financial requirements of the city, but it said additional signage at a cost of $600 would be beneficial to direct trail access.

The report also said the proposal is in line with council priorities and corporate policies, including the Waterfront Master Plan (2010), which strives to create “destinations and places of distinct character”.

The former co-owner of On the Lam Restaurant, Grant Schuman, is collaborating with the gallery to operate the temporary restaurant.

According to the report, the menu would include: coffee, tea and smoothies; pastries, fruit, yogurt and bagels; fresh squeezed juices; Hawaiian shaved ice and ice cream; charcuterie, sandwiches and salads. They also plan to license the restaurant for beer, high end wine and fancy cocktails.

“This proposal blends the trail system, the Grand River, the art gallery and food to activate an underutilized space and provide an public option – the first of its kind – for residents and visitors to enjoy a meal alongside the Grand River in Brantford,” the report said.

The ShackBar’s hours of operation would be Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to dusk and Sunday from 11 a.m. to dusk.

"[Serving alcohol] is necessary for me to survive," said Schuman. "It doesn't mean it's going to be a party spot. Come, have a drink or two, enjoy the sun, and be on your way. It doesn't have to be loud and rowdy and it's not going to be."

The restaurant is already being constructed from a retrofitted shipping container and would feature an accessible patio on three sides. The report also said two portable toilets would be available.

Schuman plans to open as soon as possible and continue through November.

According to its website, Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant showcases contemporary and historical exhibitions on a riverside estate dating back to 1914.