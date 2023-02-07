Brantford driver charged after serious collision involving a pedestrian in January

Brantford police have laid charges following a January collision which sent a 33-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release from police, the crash involved a construction vehicle and a pedestrian and happened on Jan. 6, just after 12:30 a.m., in the area of Grey Street and Stewart Street.

The pedestrian, a 33-year-old man, was transported to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained on scene and co-operated with police.

As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old man from Brantford is charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.