Brantford Fire responds to hopper fire at tire recycling facility
Brantford firefighters were able to quickly gain control of a fire at a tire recycling facility on Henry Street.
Four trucks from the Brantford Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 after an alarm at the building was triggered.
Brantford Deputy Fire Chief Scott Pipe said smoke was visible as crews arrived on scene, but they were able to quickly put out the fire burning in a hopper located outside the building.
Pipe said the fire was contained to the hopper.
Crews remained on scene on Wednesday, dealing with hot spots.
No injuries have been reported, and a damage estimate is not yet available pending an investigation.
Pipe stressed the importance of working alarms, noting that many products found within homes are petroleum based, similar to the material that was burning inside the hopper.
