Brantford Food Bank experiencing record high use

The Brantford Food Bank says they’re experiencing record high use with registration numbers they haven’t seen since the 2008 recession.

The organization says ongoing inflation, increased food prices and the struggle for affordable housing is to blame for why thousands of people are facing food insecurity in the community.

The Brantford Food Bank supplies individuals and families with a three to five day supply of food, once per month. The organization says more than 1,300 households used the program in September 2023 and more than 2,991 people were supported.

The Community Food Share program, operated by the food bank, supports 17 other community food and meal programs.

Food bank use has doubled since September 2022, with a 56 per cent increase in household registrations, according to a news release from the Brantford Food Bank.

“As we enter the Thanksgiving weekend, we are reminded that there are many in our community who need our help,” Heather Vanner, the executive director said in the release. “Almost 3,000 people were supported by the Food Bank in September. Without the continued support of our community we cannot help those coming through our doors.”

Vanner said it a very difficult for individuals and local families impacted by increased living costs, with wages and social assistance rates not keeping up with the high cost of food and rising housing costs.

“We are in the perfect storm,” said Vanner. “Everyone is feeling the impact of rising costs. Donors may be re-considering making food or monetary donations because their household budget is being stretched. We are asking our community to consider just how much harder this situation is on individuals and families who were already struggling or are just getting by.”

The food bank is encouraging financial contributions from the community. The organization said donations can help them purchase the food items most households need and provide the organization with the financial stability to keep operating.

Monetary donations can be made in-person or online.