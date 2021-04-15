Brantford girl starts little free pantry and library

A 12-year-old girl from Brantford has started a free pantry on her front lawn.

Bryanna Leeder says she felt compelled to start ‘BL’s Little Free Pantry and Library’ on her front lawn because she knows many are struggling right now.

The pantry is on Sheridan Street and is receives daily donations from Brantford residents and compassion ministries out of Hamilton.

Leeder keeps the pantry stocked with fresh fruit, vegetables, bread, and non-perishable food items.

“I wanted to do something for my community,” she said. “I saw that so many people needed something uplifting so I felt this could be that something. I saw that other cities have pantries so I thought how about I make a pantry?”

Leeder adds that the pantry is open to anyone with regardless of their financial situation and hopes others are encouraged to give back as well.