Brantford man, 27, arrested in child pornography investigation

A 27-year-old Brantford man is facing a number of child pornography charges as a result of a 2022 investigation by the Brantford Police ICE Unit (Internet Child Exploitation).

According to a news release, the Brantford ICE Unit initiated the investigation in May last year, after receiving a tip through the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police said they received information that the accused allegedly uploaded images of child pornography to his social media account. The investigation determined the social media account in question was linked to a Brantford address.

On Jan. 31, Brantford police executed a search warrant at the residence on June Callwood Way. Police said several electronic devices were seized, in addition to a large amount of illegal cannabis with an approximate value of $10,000.

During the forensic examination of the seized devices, police said they identified files containing images and video which meet the definition of child pornography as defined by the Criminal Code that included children, between the ages of two to 12-years-old, being sexually assaulted.

The man is facing the following charges:

Making Child Pornography

Making Child Pornography Available

Possession of Child Pornography (two counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Distribution - Illicit Cannabis

The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victims.