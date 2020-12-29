A Brantford man has been charged for allegedly assaulting employees who asked him to wear a mask.

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at around 9:50 a.m. at a retail store at Henry Street and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Officials said the man assaulted the employee and then left the store.

Masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Later that day, at around 1:30 p.m., there was a report of an employee of another store on Lynden Road who was assaulted.

Officials said the man was "confrontational and belligerent" and threw merchandise at the employee.

A 25-year-old Brantford man has been charged with two counts of assault, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.